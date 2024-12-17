WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/14/24

WWE had high expectations for Saturday Night's Main Event's return to NBC this past weekend, especially with four title matches taking place, the old school presentation of the show as well as appearances from legends such as Tito Santana, Jimmy Hart, and Jesse "The Body Ventura, who was featured on commentary. However, despite WWE still pulling in a solid audience for SNME, the viewer count didn't hit an unexpectedly high number.

According to Wrestlenomics, Saturday Night's Main Event averaged 1,590,000 viewers and posted a 0.42 in the key 18-49 demographic. When compared to viewership for both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," SNME drew a similar number to their weekly flagship shows, with both the red and blue brand hovering around the 1,500,000 mark as of late. WWE would also face stiff competition against other primetime broadcasts on Saturday night, with the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN drawing 2,251,000 viewers and the NBA Cup semi-final game on ABC averaging 1,890,000 viewers. College Basketball made a splash this past weekend, with the game between Gonzaga and Connecticut pulling in 1,624,000 viewers. SNME also went head-to-head with "AEW Collision" from 8PM-10PM, which averaged 246,000 viewers and a 0.09 in the 18-49 demo.

WWE posted an impressive number for tickets sold at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York for SNME, distributing 14,776 tickets. When compared to the last two events WWE hosted in Uniondale, New York, ticket distribution was up by 95% from 7,576 for "SmackDown" in 2022, while also seeing an 89% increase from 7,832 for the SNME house show in 2023. When compared to AEW Worlds End last year hosted from Uniondale, New York, ticket distribution was up by 46% from 10,093.