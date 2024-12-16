Eric Bischoff Assesses Jesse Ventura's Commentary Performance At WWE SNME

This past weekend saw the return of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC, a two-hour network TV special that presented six matches with a throwback aesthetic. One of the retro elements was the inclusion of Jesse "The Body" Ventura on commentary, and speaking on "83 Weeks," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Ventura's performance.

"I think, under the circumstances, Jesse did a phenomenal job," Bischoff said. "Because it has been so long since he's been in that role."

Ventura was joined on commentary for the night by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, with Bischoff sharing his belief that the company switched back to a three-person booth to help ease Ventura into the role. If it had just been Ventura and Cole, Bischoff believes the back-and-forth could have been awkward.

Ventura isn't the only one to make a recent return to TV, as Bischoff appeared several times on "WWE NXT" over the last month. After first showing up via satellite, Bischoff stood in the ring for a promo segment the following week alongside WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams and Ridge Holland. The former WCW executive reflected on that moment while comparing his recent performance to Ventura's.

"That one live segment I did on 'NXT,' I dropped the ball in the middle of that thing," Bischoff continued. "Fortunately, Ridge Holland picked it up. He could sense it, that I forgot a line, which was a cue line for the talent. And I walked out of that situation realizing that this is not like riding a bike. It doesn't come back to you automatically."

As for Ventura's future with WWE, he has teased doing commentary for all four SNME specials in 2025. Bischoff hopes that the promotion opts to keep Ventura limited in his appearances, though, ensuring that he remains a special attraction.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.