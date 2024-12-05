Eric Bischoff Explains How He Did Trick Williams & Ridge Holland A Favor On WWE NXT

Over the last two months, "NXT" has tried to branch out to reach a new kind of audience; the wrestling podcast audience. First, it was bringing in Bully Ray for a couple week's run when "NXT" ran the ECW Arena. This past week, it was Eric Bischoff's turn, with the "83 Weeks" co-host heading down to Florida to take some shots at his favorite target, AEW, and get involved in the ongoing feud between NXT Champ Trick Williams and Ridge Holland.

Oddly enough, Bischoff appeared on "Busted Open After Dark," with Bully following his appearance, with Bully questioning why Bischoff stirred the pot with Williams and Holland, leading to Holland laying Williams out and potentially hurting Williams' chances of retaining at NXT Deadline. Naturally, Bischoff believes he was doing each guy a solid.

"NXT is where superstars come to learn how to be the ultimate superstars on either 'Raw' or 'SmackDown,'" Bischoff said. "And that means learning how to deal with pressure, and learning how to perform in pressure situations. I like to think of it this way Bully; I like to think that I did them both a favor tonight, by putting them under the kind of pressure that teaches them how to control themselves.

"Tonight, they learned the hard way 'You've got to learn how to control yourself.' Ridge needs to learn how to control his anger; he was really the instigator, he was the one that caused most of the damage there. But Trick also has to learn how to deal with that. So I take credit for helping them advance their careers, despite the seriousness of the outcome."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription