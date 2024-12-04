Eric Bischoff Shares Pic Of 'Two Dynamite Dudes,' Poses With WWE NXT Star Ethan Page

Last night, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff was featured on "WWE NXT," which saw him strongly put over the talent on the developmental brand while also providing his opinion on both Trick Williams and Ridge Holland, who will be competing for the NXT Championship at Deadline this coming Saturday. Ahead of last night's show, Bischoff met with former NXT Champion Ethan Page and took a photo with him to commemorate the moment, but when posting to social media, Bischoff referenced Page's previous workplace, AEW. "Two dynamite dudes just hangin!"

Two dynamite dudes just hangin! pic.twitter.com/uQXVdY1l76 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 4, 2024

Other matches that have already been announced for Deadline include Lola Vice versus Jaida Parker in an Underground match, Nathan Frazier and Axiom versus No Quarter Catch Crew for the Tag Titles, as well as both the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

Tomorrow night, MLW's One-Shot event will take place from New York City, and Bischoff has been given creative control for the show. The WWE Hall Of Famer announced last month that he will be donating all his earnings for the event to the Tunnel to Towers foundation, which honors the lives of those who served in the military and first responders, as well as firefighter Stephen Siller, who sadly passed away during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Cener. Bischoff was asked earlier this week if he'd be open to booking more wrestling shows in the near future, but expressed that's it's most likely a one-shot deal.