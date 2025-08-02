Cell Phone Video Shows Limping Bron Breakker Being Helped Backstage At WWE SummerSlam

Following his tag team loss alongside Bronson Reed in the opening match of SummerSlam against Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker was seen limping backstage. The Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast posted cell phone video on X (formerly Twitter) of Breakker limping behind the stage following the bout.

The video shows Breakker walking up the stairs behind the stage. Once he gets to the top, Breakker seems unable to put much weight on his right foot and is helped by an official, who he leans on to get back out of sight from the live crowd. No information about his status was immediately available after the match outside of what can be seen in the video, but the match featured quite a few big spots.

Footage of Bron Breakker limping behind the stage after the #SummerSlam opening match. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Qqt03xkdhH — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) August 2, 2025

It's unclear where Breakker may have been injured, if at all, but at one point, Reigns speared him through the ring barricade toward the end of the match. Breaker also jumped off the middle rope to take out Uso, who was on top of Reed's shoulders for a big move. He was not seen limping on the live broadcast as Uso and Reigns celebrated following their victory.