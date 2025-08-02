Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Conquer Breakker & Reed To Kick Off WWE SummerSlam 2025

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed dominated a good portion of the match, but they just couldn't take down Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. The Bloodline members got the victory in the opening match of SummerSlam after Uso hit a spear, followed by an Uso Splash on Reed for the victory.

The men all started brawling in the ring to start off the match before the babyfaces took out Reed and Breakker. Uso and Reigns attempted to hit the "YEET!" one more time, but Breakker drug Reigns out of the ring to put a stop to it. Uso hit a big splash from the top rope to take out everyone below. The match had plenty of big spots, from Breakker hitting a super spear on Reigns on the outside, to Breakker going ribs-first into the commentary desk after attempting to lay out Uso. Breakker and Reed kept Reigns, who was competing in his first match since WrestleMania 41, out of the bout as long as possible. When the "Original Tribal Chief" got in the match, he flew over the top rope to take out Breakker and Reed on the outside.

Reigns hit Superman punches to Reed and Breakker, but Reed hit a suicide dive to take out Reigns. He then got Uso up on his shoulders, and Breakker took him down to the canvas. Breakker lined up for the spear on the outside, but Reigns caught him with another Superman punch, then speared him through the barricade. Reed attempted to hit a Tsunami to Uso back in the ring, but Reigns intercepted him with yet another big punch.

Uso and Reigns hit a 1-D To Reed, but Breakker broke up the pin. Reigns ate a Breakker spear to protect his cousin, who then speared Reed and hit an Uso Splash on the big man to get the win.