WWE HOFer Bully Ray: Wrestling Should Never Be Called 'Sports' Again

"Sports Entertainment" is a controversial term in the world of professional wrestling. To some, it's a term that describes a sub-genre of wrestling, and to others, it is a voracious parasite, threatening to swallow the whole business whole. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that the term is perfect for wrestling, because every sporting aspect has been stripped out of WWE, using SummerSlam as an example.

"Where is the believability in the physicality?" Bully Ray asked. "From now on, you...will never refer to this industry as a sport again."

"It's not a sport...This is now sports entertainment. There is no more 'sport' in pro wrestling," Bully said, feeling that there is not a single match on either night of SummerSlam that was structured like a sporting contest. That being said, Ray was able to accept the show for what it was.

"It was an amazing event. It was an amazing match. It was an amazing moment," Bully continued. "It was amazing fan interaction...I could sit here and pick it apart, and it deserves to be picked apart, because I don't know how many more [finishers] you could possibly kick out and then look like absolutely nothing happened. But we're all caught up in the 'Oh, this is so great. Oh, [John Cena's] a good guy again. Oh, we love Cody [Rhodes].' If you're gonna do it, do it the right way and make sense of it. You can get all of those moments while you're still having a good, spirited fight that looks like an athletic competition, and not a bunch of choreographed moves for the sake of choreographed moves. But I loved what they were able to do to the crowd. My ears trumped my eyes last night. I know what I'm watching, and I also know what I'm hearing. The people loved it."