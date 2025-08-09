AEW Star MVP Details How WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Led By Example

The Undertaker's reputation as the WWE locker room leader still stands as a time-tested example of how to carry yourself as a top figure in the company. Handling problems within the locker room and being the liaison for communication between the wrestlers and management, the WWE Hall of Famer was a trusted source for ensuring that everyone handled their business. AEW star MVP reflected on his time in WWE on "Marking Out," having shared the ring and locker room with "The Deadman."

"Not to say that there weren't people who didn't resent Undertaker or didn't like him, but overwhelmingly he was liked and respected," MVP would say. "I got to a point where for me it wasn't fear about messing up in front of the fans, it was fear about disappointing the person I'm working with, and one of the worst things ever was to come back from a match with 'Taker, and have him just tell you it was bad, or just disappointment."

MVP pointed out that a pro wrestling locker room is filled with male alphas who want to be at the top of the pack; for Undertaker to be able to keep command and control of everyone he worked with, it is a testament of how respected "The Phenom" is and how he is a leader in spirit. MVP recalled one of his first overseas tours where Undertaker was working injured ribs against Mr. Kennedy, remembering watching 'Taker get the tape removed from his torso afterwards.

"Ken had to work around 'Taker's ribs, and 'Taker had to give the best match that he could give, enduring that pain, and a guy that does that earns your respects; that's leadership by example," MVP remarked.

