Bully Ray Says This Physicality Of This AEW Dynamite Segment 'Sucked'

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has become one of the more critical presences in the wrestling media space over the last decade, and his eye has turned to "AEW Dynamite," where Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian delivered a questionable con-chair-to to Christian.

"We gonna say the physicality sucked, or we gonna dance around it?" Bully asked on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "The way it was shot, and the way those guys executed it, if you can't do it, don't do it...Because if you can't do it as well as Edge & Christian used to do it, it'll look like sh** and it looked like sh**."

Bully thinks the issue came down to the confidence, or lack thereof, of Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne.

"You can tell that Nick and [Kip]...those two guys, they were nervous about swinging those chairs. They did not want to hurt Christian," Bully continued. "And if you have fear like that, it's gonna come out in the execution, and it did."

Ray's co-host, Tommy Dreamer, takes credit for being the first person to take a con-chair-to, as the move was innovated by Bully Ray and D-Von, and the first version of the move went as poorly as the one on "Dynamite," until Dreamer decided a much simpler option.

"It was like 'Guys, just hit me on both sides of my head with the f***ing chair,' and that's what [The Dudleys] did," Dreamer said, noting that Nick and Kip went too high with their version of the move. "