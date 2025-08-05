Seth Rollins To Make First Defense Of WWE World Heavyweight Title In Raw Main Event

LA Knight will be Seth Rollins' first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of "WWE Raw."

Rollins opened the show to celebrate his World title win on SummerSlam's Saturday show; having feigned a knee injury since Saturday Night's Main Event, he cashed in Money in the Bank on CM Punk moments after he had dethroned Gunther for the title. He said that he had only told two people of his plan, first the Women's Intercontinental Champion and his wife, Becky Lynch, and second his "Oracle" Paul Heyman.

Soon enough, Knight emerged to confront Rollins, especially given he was wrestling Rollins when he was 'injured' during SNME and walked out the technical victor. Knight claimed that Rollins had feigned the injury, not to get an advantage ahead of his cash-in, but rather to get out of wrestling him that night. And thus he made the challenge for the World Heavyweight title, only for Rollins to reject him and look to make his exit.

General Manager Adam Pearce appeared before Rollins and co. could leave, however, and said that while he wouldn't normally make a World title match with no promotion, he isn't normally positioned with someone lying about their medical status. As a result, Knight will challenge for the title in the main event with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed banned from ringside.