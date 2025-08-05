Seth Rollins Faction Takes Out Roman Reigns, CM Punk After WWE Raw DQ Title Defense

Seth Rollins' first defense of the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the main event of "WWE Raw" ended in disqualification.

Rollins was booked to defend his title against the last man to defeat him, albeit via technicality, in Knight at the beginning of Monday's show, with the added stipulation that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were banned from ringside. The match itself saw Knight come close to taking the title at several points, but Rollins ultimately avoided the BFT finisher and the action took a spill to the outside. Rollins pulled the flooring up to reveal the concrete underneath, battering Knight against the ring post and setting him up for a curbstomp on the concrete.

Before Rollins could deliver the move, CM Punk emerged through the crowd to attack him and cause the disqualification – another technical victory for Knight over the champion – and brawl with his rival. Punk had Rollins down in the ring, but Knight pulled him off as he took issue with the interference costing him the title, allowing Reed and Breakker to come down to the ring and take them out.

Roman Reigns then emerged to Superman Punch Reed and brawl with Breakker, getting into the ring with Rollins only for him to roll out of it. Reed and Breakker then brawled with Reigns, with Reigns getting the better of them before Rollins got back in the ring and delivered a curbstomp to him. Breakker then took Reigns out with a spear and Reed continued to beatdown with multiple Tsunamis to close out the show, Rolllins and his faction standing tall for the closing shot.