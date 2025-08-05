TMZ Hulk Hogan Documentary To Include Interviews With Vince McMahon, Current WWE Stars

A documentary about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is set to air soon and will feature interviews with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, actor Sylvester Stallone, and several current WWE stars.

"TMZ," the outlet that broke the news about Hogan's passing on July 24, 2025, has announced on social media that a documentary about Hogan will air on FOX on August 12, with interviews of several people associated with Hogan.

""TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan premieres Tuesday, August 12 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. With interviews from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart with additional interviews from WWE Superstars including Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair."

— TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2025

Hogan had some sort of a relationship with most of the people mentioned in the post. Jimmy Hart was one of his closest friends over the years, while he and Goldberg delivered legendary moments in WCW. Hogan shared a close friendship with Stallone, opposite whom he acted in the hugely popular film "Rocky III," a role that, in many ways, propelled Hogan to mainstream stardom. The actor even paid tribute to his former co-star after Hogan's death. "The Hulkster," though, had a conflicting relationship with both Vince McMahon and Mick Foley, as Hogan fell out with both, but later patched things up.

WWE, TNA, and NJPW paid tribute to Hogan on their respective shows, while AEW also included a brief tribute on "Collision," despite Hogan never having been associated with the promotion. Recent reports have revealed that Hogan was suffering from cancer in the last few years.