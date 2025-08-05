Dave Meltzer: This WWE Star Benefitted From 'Extra Spot' On SummerSlam Card

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have a major online fan following and the crowds often chant Kross' name, which should all have translated into more screen time and heavier storyline, right? Unfortunately for his fans, this doesn't seem to be the case for Kross, as according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," his 2025 SummerSlam match was simply there because the promotion had an empty spot on the card.

"I don't think they see Kross as anything big, which is funny, because they were in love with him for years! But I think that, you know, after a couple of years, right?" Meltzer suggested. "But I's like: he is getting kind of a following, he does play his social media very smart, but I think that because of that they said that, you know, 'We got an extra spot.'" Meltzer then added that the match wasn't originally announced and was added after the card was announced and suggested that WWE didn't expect a lot out of the match.

According to reports, both Kross and Bordeaux's contracts are in their final year and were rumored to expire around summer and, as late as July, news had not broken that they had re-signed with WWE. Neither party has made any official statements at the time of writing, but there are several social media accounts who believe that Kross and Bordeaux are done with WWE, especially since the two of them took the time to wave at the fans following their match, leading some to believe this was his quiet farewell match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.