AEW's Kiera Hogan Joins Reality TV Show Cast, Says Wrestling Was 'A Stepping Stone'

AEW star Kiera Hogan is seemingly looking to expand her career outside of professional wrestling, as the 30-year-old has joined the cast of "Joseline's Cabaret: California." The reality television show returned for its sixth season on August 3, and during the introductions for every cast member, Hogan claimed that wrestling was simply a platform to help elevate her profile for outside ventures beyond the ring.

"Kiera Hogan's introduction in Joseline's Cabaret California on Zeus Network! Her stage name is "The Hottest Flame." She says that wrestling was always a stepping stone for her in the intro."

Kiera Hogan's introduction in Joseline's Cabaret California on Zeus Network! Her stage name is "The Hottest Flame". She says that wrestling was always a stepping stone for her in the intro. pic.twitter.com/o63O9lJLFd — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) August 5, 2025

"Joseline's Cabaret" follows the life of Puerto Rican rapper Joseline Hernandez who mentors and trains a group of dancers that aim to build a successful cabaret show. The reality program has continued to be competitive over the years, with Hernandez selecting which dancers she believes are best fit for the cabaret show, while eventually picking an individual winner to receive a cash prize. The internal competition often leads to intense drama and conflict between cast members, which has become the most entertaining aspect of the program.

It's safe to say that wrestling is definitely not Hogan's priority in 2025, as she hasn't stepped inside the squared circle for over a year and has not been featured on AEW television since February 2024. Despite her lack of activity, Hogan did have the opportunity to wrestle some of the best female stars AEW has to offer, as she competed against the likes of Toni Storm, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.