Triple H And Others Attend Memorial Service For WWE Legend Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Tuesday with many stars, both within the wrestling world and beyond, in attendance. According to Page Six, a memorial service for Hogan, who died at the age of 71 on July 24 after going in to cardiac arrest at his home, was held at a church in Largo, Florida.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance, and Page Six snapped a photo of Levesque arriving to Florida by private jet on Tuesday. Fellow Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, noted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was also there, as was former WWE chairman Vince McMahon and Hogan's former New World Order stablemate, legendary basketball player Dennis Rodman. Page Six also noted that Kid Rock, Bam Margera, and Theo Von were other names in attendance.

The outlet also obtained photos of Hogan's casket being carried into the church with the pallbearers wearing yellow flowers, likely a nod to Hogan's signature colors of red and yellow. Hogan was reportedly to be cremate instead of buried, something Page Six reported following his death.

Official documents released after Hogan's passing also revealed a secret cancer battle. Documents obtained by Page Six showed that Hogan had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a battle that was never made public. His official cause of death was ruled a heart attack.

It's not clear exactly who from Hogan's family attended the memorial service. "The Hulkster's" estranged daughter, Brooke, called in to the "Bubba the Love Sponge" show on Tuesday to talk with Todd Clem, her father's former best friend, who had questioned Hogan's health status in the weeks before his death, following his neck fusion surgery.