Kyle Fletcher To Defend AEW TNT Title In Open Challenge

Kyle Fletcher will defend his TNT Championship in an open challenge on Saturday's "AEW Collision."

Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes during last weekend's "Collision" in a bloody Chicago Street Fight, dropping him with the vertical brainbuster after ramming a screwdriver into Rhodes' knee. Rhodes has since confirmed he will be out of action to have double knee replacement surgery, but Fletcher was present during "AEW Dynamite" for an in-ring promo alongside Don Callis, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, and Hechicero.

Callis made note of the fact that the Don Callis Family holds four title belts, Fletcher with the TNT title and Kazuchika Okada with the Unified, Continental, and International belts. For his part, Fletcher took credit for the indefinite sidelining of Adam Cole, whom Fletcher was scheduled to challenge for the title at All In, and the subsequent champion in Rhodes, and said that he was going to become the greatest holder in the title's history.

Callis unveiled a gift to Fletcher, a painting of the pair of them; Fletcher stood wearing nothing but the TNT title belt around his waist, Callis depicted in a mesh tank top showing an exaggerated take on his physique. Fletcher accepted the gift, saying it was the greatest thing he had ever received, before confirming that he will make the first defense of his title on Saturday. He added that it didn't matter who stands against him because he will still leave with his hand raised in any case.