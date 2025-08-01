Kyle Fletcher Wins Bloody War With Dustin Rhodes On AEW Collision, Claims TNT Title

AEW's residency at the Aragon Ballroom ended with a bang as Kyle Fletcher challenged for Dustin Rhodes' AEW TNT Championship in a Chicago Street Fight. Blood stained the mat as the show ran into overtime, but by the time Thursday's main event carnage was over, Fletcher stood over the Windy City, the new TNT Champion.

It did not take long for Fletcher and Rhodes to take full advantage of the Chicago Street Fight stipulation. Not even ten minutes into the match-up, both men had already gone through tables and been struck by cowbells. Blood poured down each competitor's face as they clashed, nothing off limits as a duel of chairs ended with Fletcher delivering a devastating Tombstone Piledriver onto a set of steel chairs. Despite every finisher, both men continued to stand and fight, with several kick-outs sending the show into overrun.

The match's second act saw plenty of sharp objects, as Rhodes skewered Fletcher's head with a glove full of thumbtacks. The challenger barely survived a thumbtack-laced Powerslam and Shattered Dreams from the champion, and things almost seemed to be over until a ringside Don Callis approached Fletcher with his infamous screwdriver. Fletcher drove the screwdriver into Rhodes' skull and thigh, despite the interference of medical staff. Rhodes continued to fight, but the pain overwhelmed him as Fletcher landed a Brainbuster for the win. Fletcher was lifted up by his Don Callis family members as he held up the TNT title — his first title in his three years with AEW — as Rhodes was escorted out of Chicago via stretcher.

With his victory, Fletcher ended Rhodes' inaugural AEW title reign at 19 days. Fletcher was a strong contender for the vacated title at All In, but was bested by Rhodes in the impromptu Fatal Fourway following Adam Cole's hiatus announcement.