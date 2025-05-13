AEW Announces Six-Show Residency At Historic Chicago Venue

AEW has revealed another residency in the works, and this one is coming up rather soon. The promotion announced today that they'll hold six events at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. The lineup includes three episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and three episodes of "AEW Collision," running from July 16 through July 31. Two of the three "Collision" tapings will take place on Thursday rather than Saturday.

Chicago has served as one of several hubs for AEW since its inception, as owner Tony Khan's family is from the area and the promotion has a strong local fanbase. This will be the company's first time running the Aragon Ballroom — part of a continuing trend of AEW packing smaller venues rather than struggling to fill larger ones.

The Aragon Ballroom has been in operation for almost 100 years, and is primarily known as a music venue. Many bands including Nirvana and Metallica have recorded their sets at the Aragon for eventual release, giving the theater some fame in rock music history. While the venue seats 5,000 people for concerts, that number will be reduced with the addition of a wrestling setup.

Last year, the promotion first experimented with the idea of a residency by holding weeks of "Collision" tapings at a venue in Arlington, Texas. AEW has also announced a series of shows at the 2300 Arena, former home of ECW, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Those are set to take place at the end of August and into September, and will include the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view along with TV tapings.

Tickets for the Chicago shows will go on sale this Monday, May 19. Along with single event tickets, the company is offering a package that will cover all six shows across three weeks.