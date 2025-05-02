AEW Announces Debut Run Of Shows At Historic Wrestling Venue

Six years into its existence, AEW has yet to run the 2300 Arena, former home of ECW in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, that's about to change, as the company just announced a two-week residency at the venue in the coming months.

Between Wednesday, August 27 and Thursday, September 11, AEW will hold seven events at the arena, including three "AEW Dynamite" tapings, three "AEW Collision" tapings, and the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The latter event, which was previously announced, is set to take place on Friday, September 5.

AEW has run in Philadelphia numerous times before but always at the Liacouras Center, which has a much larger capacity. The switch to 2300 Arena this time around is the latest move in a strategy of booking smaller venues for "Dynamite" and "Collision," and it's not the first time AEW has held a residency. The promotion previously taped weeks of "Collision" tapings in Arlington, Texas, during the summer of 2024.

According to Khan in the press release for the upcoming residency, it's something that has been in the works for years. The AEW booker and co-owner also noted his excitement at returning to 2300 Arena for the first time since attending an ECW when he was just 13 years old.

Tickets for these shows are not yet available, though information on that front is said to be coming soon. The residency is set to begin immediately after the promotion returns from the United Kingdom, where it will present AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at the O2 in London on August 24.