Roman Reigns Comments On 'Obvious Partnership' Between ESPN And WWE

Roman Reigns has assessed the WWE-ESPN deal, explaining why it is a natural partnership for both companies.

Following the news about WWE airing its PLEs on ESPN from 2026, Reigns spoke to ESPN about the deal and what it means to WWE. He also praised the leadership of WWE President Nick Khan and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"It's almost like the news cycle in itself. It's always something new for us. It seems to always be bigger and better. I think Nick Khan has done a great job. Paul Levesque has done a great job of leading us, and the proof is in the pudding. We just keep leveling up, and this is no different," Reigns said.

Reigns assessed what the new deal brings to the existing WWE fanbase, stating that the partnership between WWE and ESPN will only help grow and bring attention to WWE, which will, in turn, benefit fans.

"I think it's a chance to continue to grow. I mean, anytime you can team up with a platform like ESPN, I mean, you guys are the, you know, sports media leaders. Nobody does it better than you guys. So to help us tell these stories, to help us reach and have as much attention, it's an obvious partnership. So, it's huge for our fanbase. Anytime we can grow, you know, our art form, our form of sports and entertainment, it's always going to benefit our fans."

WWE aired its PLEs domestically on Peacock, but will switch to ESPN from 2026, in a deal that's valued at 1.6 billion for five years. Not everyone is happy about the deal, as some fans of WWE have aired their grievances on social media about the cost of the ESPN subscription to watch WWE PLEs, which is substantially higher than the current rate.