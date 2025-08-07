WWE CCO Triple H Explains Decision By He And Nick Khan To Move PLEs To ESPN

WWE CCO Triple H has discussed why he and WWE President Nick Khan think that ESPN is the right home for WWE's PLEs.

Triple H has overseen WWE signing several massive deals during his tenure as CCO, and the latest, secured by him and Nick Khan, is a $1.6 billion agreement with ESPN to broadcast PLEs domestically. In an interview with ESPN following the announcement, he expressed his excitement about finalizing the deal and revealed that he and Khan had been working on it for a long time.

"Nick and I have been thinking about it for a long time of, it is the right home for it. It's something that we've been trying to work through for a long time. You know, Jimmy Pitaro making it happen. It's thrilling for us. Can't be more excited," said the Hall of Famer.

WWE has broken several attendance and revenue records for PLEs over the past year, and "The Game" believes that the partnership with ESPN will only help make PLEs even more grand.

"From my point of view, nobody does large-scale massive events like ESPN, Super Bowl, all of it, right? It's what you do, and it's what we like to think we do better than anybody else in the planet. So, this is the perfect marriage. When we get together, things like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble are going to be bigger than ever. They're going to be more of a spectacle than they've ever been before. We're going to light the world on fire."

The deal, which begins ahead of next year's WrestleMania, allows ESPN to create original content around WWE shows, including pre- and post-show coverage. However, "WWE NXT" PLEs and the promotion's video library are not part of the agreement.