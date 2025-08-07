Backstage Details About WWE's PLE Deal With ESPN, Including Possible Fate Of Archives

WWE is making a massive move in 2026, as its Premium Live Events (PLEs) will officially transition from Peacock to ESPN platforms. Announced early on August 6, the five-year deal—worth a reported $325 million annually—will see all WWE PLEs air on ESPN's upcoming direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service, with select events also airing on traditional ESPN cable.

The DTC service, set to launch at $29.99/month, will be available free to existing ESPN cable subscribers via the ESPN app. That means if you have ESPN through a provider like DirecTV, you'll gain access to WWE PLEs without any additional cost.

The deal begins just ahead of WrestleMania 2026 and runs through early 2031, allowing WWE to package WrestleMania 2031 as a key asset in future negotiations. As of now, there are no firm answers about the WWE archives or the future of older content. However, Fightful Select reports a potential expanded partnership with Google and YouTube, where WWE Vault content may be spotlighted more prominently.

This marks the end of WWE's U.S. partnership with Peacock, a move that could reshape how fans consume wrestling content domestically. While the ESPN deal may increase visibility—especially with ESPN's existing sports audience—it also represents a significant price hike for fans used to Peacock's lower-tiered pricing. WWE diehards who already subscribe to ESPN through cable will benefit most from the transition, gaining full access at no extra cost.

The move also signals a broader shift in ESPN's strategy. Alongside the WWE deal, ESPN is integrating NFL Network and RedZone into its new streaming model, offering a bundled sports streaming experience that aims to compete with traditional cable. Internationally, WWE content—including PLEs—will remain on Netflix.

The TKO stock dipped 2.69% following the announcement.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Fightful Select" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.