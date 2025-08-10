Hulk Hogan's Daughter Knew He Was Getting Married Again After Their Final Conversation
Hulk Hogan had three marriages throughout his life. His first marriage was to Linda Hogan, with whom he had two children, Brooke and Nick. Following this, Hogan had his controversial marriage to Jennifer McDaniel, and was most recently married to Sky Hogan at the time of his death. However, according to his daughter Brooke in a recent interview with Bubba the Love Sponge, her father initially seemed reluctant to marry Sky, but she knew he'd changed his mind after a strange phone call with him.
During her interview on "The Bubba Army," Brooke noted that she always had her father's best interests at heart when it came to his relationship with Sky, but one conversation changed all of that. "What happened was he called me, and he -there was a very cryptic, like, strange message. It reminded me of like, when people in AA do their steps, and he said 'Hey, I just wanted to call and say I'm sorry for whatever I did,'" she recalled. "And I'm like: 'No offense, but you mean what you said about me on the sex tape or like, you know, like you're sorry for whatever you did? I mean, there's a lot of things that we could go through that you've done!"
Brooke then claimed that Hogan didn't go into detail about what exactly he was apologizing for, but remained very vague. "I hung up the phone, and I looked at Steve, and I said, 'He's going to marry her.' And that's the last time that I talked to my dad, because I was like, I just... I just have the heebie-jeebies. I'm just feeling too weird about it," she claimed.
Brooke Hogan claims her father was originally not planning to marry Sky Daily
Brooke also noted that Sky Daily had always been kind to her and that she urged Hulk Hogan to get to know Sky's children, whom she described as 'darling,' to bring some lightheartedness to his life. "And he told me he was never getting married again," she claimed. "But he was saying 'She's pushing the marriage thing real hard,' and I said 'Well, dad, you don't have to do what you don't have to do,' you know?"
Brooke then claimed that Hogan – at the time – was trying to figure out a way out of his relationship with Sky, but admitted that breaking up with her would be bad. "That was the first kind of like thing that was like 'what the hell?' Why would he say that?" she said, but added that at the same time, Sky was still a Scientologist, which likely made Hogan get cold feet. Brooke then claimed she had an ex-FBI guy look into Sky, which led her to warn her father against marrying Sky in the end. "Just don't get married... You know? Just don't get married. Just... You don't have to."
Additionally, Brooke further claimed that she doesn't have a single piece of her father's memorabilia. "Can I have something for my children? Anything?" she claimed. "I said, 'If I ever have kids, I'll want to remember it,' and I said, 'Dad, I would never sell anything. If your s**t ended up anywhere, it would be in the Hard Rock Hotel's glass cage or the Hall of Fame.'"
