WWE CCO Triple H On Brock Lesnar Return: 'We Hit Him Up And Said, Time To Come Home'

The next chapter of John Cena's retirement tour will see the 17-time WWE Champion go up against one of his most dominating rivals: Brock Lesnar. "The Beast Incarnate" shocked fans around the world when he made his return during SummerSlam after Cena lost his match against Cody Rhodes, delivering an F5 and making it clear that he's back for one last tussle with "The Champ."

When asked what's next for Lesnar during an interview with ESPN, Paul "Triple H" Levesque simply had the following to say: "Have you met Brock? Whatever the hell he wants!" he exclaimed. "When you're Brock Lesnar, you sort of can...When that music hits, and you walk down that aisle? It doesn't matter where he is; he sort of does what he wants to do."

Levesque then expressed that he and the rest of WWE are thrilled to have Lesnar back into the fray, and admitted that they reached out to him first. "We hit him up and said 'Time to come home,' and he was into it, and here we are," he recalled. "A massive, massive moment for our WWE fans; something that they (...) thought they wouldn't get to see." Levesque then lastly again emphasized that WWE is thrilled to have "The Beast Incarnate" back with the promotion.

Interestingly, while Levesque claims WWE is thrilled to have Lesnar back, a report from Fightful Select claims the backstage reaction has been mixed due to the allegations against Lesnar from Janel Grant and her legal team. However, the report noted that the reaction isn't strong enough that any wrestlers have threatened to leave WWE yet.

