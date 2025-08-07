Backstage News On WWE Roster Reaction To Brock Lesnar Return, Who Knew It Was Coming

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE has reportedly drawn a mixed response from wrestlers backstage in the promotion.

"Fightful Select" has reported that the former WWE world champion's return evoked mixed reactions behind the scenes. The report said that many backstage aren't going to ignore the allegations against him, though they may not be leaving the company over it. WWE, over the last few years, has kept surprise returns like Lesnar's close to their chest, with the report adding that WWE management didn't inform anyone about it, not even veteran cameraman Stu. WWE reportedly isn't concerned with how wrestlers feel about not being informed about such returns.

The serious allegations against Lesnar in the Janel Grant case raised doubts over whether he would ever return to the promotion. His shock return at SummerSlam was reportedly not disclosed to backstage producers, agents, and writers as well. Despite his return, reports have suggested that Lesnar's name has not been cleared from the case even though he was cleared by WWE's legal team a few weeks ago. Janel Grant's representatives also emphasized that Lesnar has not been cleared in the case and accused WWE of failing to hold those who committed or abetted the crimes accountable.

Since Lesnar's return, there have been contrasting reasons for him coming back. WWE CCO Triple H claimed that Lesnar is one of the names on John Cena's wishlist for his retirement tour, but Cena seemed to dismiss that suggestion by stating that he has always wrestled and been in programs with those that WWE chooses for him.