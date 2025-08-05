John Cena On WWE Bringing Back Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam: 'They Deal 'Em, I Play 'Em'

For a moment, it seemed the story of SummerSlam would be John Cena turning back babyface and dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship back to Cody Rhodes. Then Brock Lesnar returned after the match, dropped Cena with an F-5, and became the story instead, in large part due to Lesnar's continued association with the Janel Grant lawsuit. While WWE hasn't addressed Lesnar's involvement in the suit, they have discussed the process of Lesnar's return, with Triple H even going as far to suggest that Lesnar's return was due to him being on Cena's "wish-list" of final opponents.

That made it interesting when Cena was approached by "Adam's Apple" on a film set just a few days later, and was asked about Lesnar's return. Cena didn't address Triple H's remarks, nor did even talk about Lesnar directly, mostly focusing on his excitement over the last few months of his wrestling career. He did, however, seem to contradict the idea that Lesnar's return was something he requested, instead stating that he was merely performing whatever WWE asked him to do.

"I've been saying the same thing for 25 years," Cena said. "They deal 'em, I play 'em, you know? I'm just really excited. We've got twelve weeks of things left. I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows we're closing our book. And just cause I close my book in December, that doesn't mean WWE closes their books. They've got to continue their programming going forward. They're just trying to create their most exciting show for the fans. I just...in the dozen I've got left, they deal 'em, I play 'em."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adam's Apple" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription