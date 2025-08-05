Michael Cole Says WWE Made Call To Bring Back Brock Lesnar 'A Number Of Weeks Ago'

At the end of Night 2 of SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to F5 John Cena. It was shocking because Lesnar hasn't been on WWE programming since being named in Janel Grant's amended lawsuit for sex trafficking.

During "Raw", Michael Cole says he sat down with WWE President and Corporate Officer Number One, Nick Khan and COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque today and asked them about Lesnar's return. Cole says, "they told me they reached out to Brock a number of weeks ago and said, 'we believe it's time for you to come home.' Brock Lesnar said, 'let's do it' and here we are."

Levesque said on the post-show that it was Cena who requested that Lesnar return as part of a "wish list" of people he'd like to face on his retirement tour. Dave Meltzer reported on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Lesnar was kept off TV by WWE's legal team and claims their legal team cleared him four weeks ago. He pointed out that Lesnar was never fired or suspended. Cena is set to be heavily featured on "SmackDown" in the month of August.

Grant's spokesperson released a statement on Monday that said in part, "This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant's updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE."