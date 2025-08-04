Backstage Details On Brock Lesnar's Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

WWE's Brock Lesnar returned to television for the first time in two years, and a report has revealed details about his return and how WWE kept it under wraps.

Lesnar was away from WWE due to his name appearing in the Janel Grant lawsuit, which forced WWE to drop plans for him against Gunther at last year's WrestleMania. As per "Fightful Select," sources within WWE had informed them all through 2024 that Lesnar was contracted to WWE, but they had no plans to bring him back. His return, which happened at SummerSlam following John Cena's match against Cody Rhodes, was not disclosed to WWE's production crew, writers, and backstage producers. Many behind-the-scenes thought that there would be a surprise in the main event of night 2 of SummerSlam, but many believed that the surprise would be the return of The Rock.

"Fightful" was told by sources that Lesnar will now begin a storyline with John Cena, who is set to feature heavily on "WWE SmackDown" in August. Cena is advertised to appear on the August 8, August 22, and August 29 editions of "SmackDown," while he will also appear at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Lesnar, as per the report, appeared backstage at the MetLife Stadium by 9:15 p.m. ET, after being flown into the Teterboro airport via a private plane on Saturday and hidden for the rest of the day. As for his name cropping up in the Grant lawsuit, WWE executives informed "Fightful" that Lesnar is neither being prosecuted nor sued, while he has not been cleared of any wrongdoing as well.

Some in the media believe that WWE dropped their usual post-show presser due to Lesnar's return, as the promotion seemingly wants to dodge any questions that come their way regarding Lesnar's involvement in the Janel Grant case.

Lesnar's last match in WWE came at SummerSlam in August 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes, while his last singles match against Cena came over a decade ago at the 2014 Night of Champions show.