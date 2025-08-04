Janel Grant Legal Team Responds To Brock Lesnar Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Representatives for Janel Grant have released a statement following Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam.

Lesnar was last seen in WWE having just lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, with plans for his return reportedly due to take place at Royal Rumble in January 2024. However, just days before the event Janel Grant filed her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging that she was sexually exploited, assaulted, and trafficked during her time working for the company under McMahon.

Part of Grant's complaint alleged that McMahon had factored his abuse of Grant into contract negotiations with an at-the-time unnamed former UFC Heavyweight Champion; reports later identified Lesnar as the person described, and he was formally named in Grant's amended complaint on January 31. According to the complaint, Grant was instructed by McMahon to construct personalized sexual content for Lesnar, and plans were later made for a rendezvous which ultimately didn't come to pass.

Lesnar's name is mentioned 44 times throughout the complaint, and while he is not a defendant in the civil suit, is alleged to have been a full participant in the abusive environment McMahon and WWE cultivated.

Following his return to the company on Sunday, Wrestling Inc. received a statement from representatives for Grant:

"For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE's leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant's updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE."