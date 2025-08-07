Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista Joins Amazon's Road House Sequel And Highlander Remake

Dave Bautista's filmography continues to grow as he reportedly joins the cast of two new movies. Per Deadline, the former WWE Champion is closing in on deals for roles in "Highlander" and "Road House 2," both of which are being made under the Amazon MGM Studios banner.

In "Highlander," a reboot of the original 1986 fantasy film, Bautista will reportedly star as The Kurgan, an Immortal and a primary antagonist previously portrayed by Clancy Brown. Chad Stahelski is set to direct the film, with British actor Henry Cavill also slated as a cast member. United Artists' Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce "Highlander" alongside Neal H. Moritz and 87Eleven Entertainment.

Though his exact role is currently unknown, Bautista will also star in "Road House 2," a sequel to "Road House" released on Prime Video in 2024. Jake Gyllenhaal will reprise his role as Dalton, ex-UFC fighter who took on a job as a head bouncer at a roadhouse on the Florida Keys. The script for "Road House 2" was written by Will Beall, with Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Alex Gartner as well as Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories Productions on the production side. Ilya Naishuller, known for the 2021 action thriller "Nobody," serves as the director.

Bautista last competed in a ring at WWE WrestleMania 35, when he fell to his former Evolution stablemate Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. Since then, "The Animal" has continued to catch eyes through his work on the silver screen, which recently included a cameo in the action comedy "The Naked Gun."