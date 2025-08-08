Dave Meltzer Addresses Key Aspect Of WWE PLE Deal With ESPN

In light of news that came out earlier this week that consumers in the United States will possibly have to add an additional subscription to watch future WWE programming, as ESPN DTC (direct-to-consumer) will be the new home for future WWE PLE's (premium live events) starting in 2026, more information has been released about accessibility and whether fans can watch WWE content on a channel most already have access to, ESPN, instead of having to purchase another service to watch WWE's annual events.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted no confirmation has been made yet of how many of WWE's yearly PLE's will simulcast on ESPN. However, there is some good news, although it remains vague, as Friday's newsletter confirmed that "only some will be." According to statements from Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO Group Holdings, access to PLE's on ESPN won't be in full, but just the first hour or two of those shows will be. As for the rest of the shows, including its key matches, fans will have to switch over to the new service. With the deal between WWE and Peacock expiring in March of 2026, projection is that WrestleMania 42 will be the first blockbuster event kicking off this new partnership between ESPN and WWE for the next five years.

For those wondering if they should switch their cable providers to access this new service, those who have ESPN on DirecTV, Hulu Live, Charter Cable, FuboTV, or Verizon Fios will be able to get the new streaming service for free. Oppositely, those who have a subscription to YouTube TV will not get this new service free. Though it's not been stated anywhere by the company, as of this report, subscribers who have Comcast/Xfinity, Dish, Cox, Sling, Congeco, Frontier, or Cable One will not get the service for free. Subscriptions to ESPN DTC is $29.99/month, starting August 21.