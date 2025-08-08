Why WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Is 'So Proud' Of Nick Hogan

Upon his death, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan left behind two children, daughter Brooke and son Nick. In the past few years, Nick was often seen with his dad on social media, attending live events at Hogan's Beach Shop and elsewhere. Due to this, it seemed like Hulk and his son nick were close, something which Eric Bischoff took note of and commented on in a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast.

"I am so proud of Nick. I've known Nick all his life, literally, I've known Nick all his life," Bischoff recalled. "I've always enjoyed being around Nick and I've spent a lot of time ... with him and Hulk, together. And I've always had respect for Nick, I mean, he's always been a pretty smart kid." Despite this, Bischoff adds that he's never had a deep friendship with Nick, since he's the same age as his son but in the wake of Hogan's passing, he's been able to have deeper conversations with Nick.

"I am really impressed with how level-headed and intuitive Nick is. He's a strong young man, really proud of him, really proud of him. He's stepping up, he's handling it like a man," Bischoff added. Additionally, the veteran noted that Nick actually trained to be a wrestler for some time at Rikishi's school, where he put in grueling hours to try and learn the profession. "I don't know how long he was there, but I do know that he suffered a shoulder injury, which is probably what took him out of the process," Bischoff claimed, noting that Nick was committed to it at the time and trained alongside his son.

