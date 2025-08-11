WWE's John Cena Shares Biggest, Overarching Lesson From His Career

In December, John Cena will hang up his professional wrestling boots for good. Before he reaches that point, though, he and fans continue to reflect on the 25-year in-ring career that preceded it. While appearing on "What's Your Story" alongside Stephanie McMahon, Cena specifically highlighted its biggest, most overarching lessons.

"That it is an absolute fictitious dream job that I'm so lucky that it exists," Cena said. "It is something that I never knew how much I needed in my life, and still to this day is something that I can't live without. Also, it ends for everyone. This is where it's okay to have people in social circles or close connections and we don't need to agree and see eye to eye on everything. No one is immortal. No moment is immortal. No one remembers you forever. None of it matters. The best thing you can do is if you really love something and something is important to you, when you get a chance to do it, do the best you can and be as coachable as you can."

In previously discussing his motivation to retire at the end of the year, Cena noted that in order to be great in the wrestling business, one needs to be totally focused, passionate, and coachable. As he began taking on work in the acting realm in the mid-2010s, Cena's focus was admittedly split, causing WWE to gradually utilize him on programming less and less. In his final year as an active competitor, he committed to about three-dozen dates with WWE, one of which saw him dethroned as Undisputed WWE Champion by Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

