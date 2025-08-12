WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Details Why She Eschews A Specific Social Media Platform

In today's world of professional wrestling, there's no doubt that social media plays a large role in showcasing talent, advertising events, and selling merchandise, but it's also a space for fans to inform promotions or wrestlers if they like or dislike the product. Unfortunately, many social media platforms have become a toxic place for stars in the industry, with many receiving backlash whenever things don't run smoothly in the ring. However, according to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, social media can be easier to manage with a good support system, but admits some platforms are worse than others.

In a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Stratton revealed how she blocks out noise and negativity on social media as an entertainer in the public eye, while stating that X (formerly known as Twitter) is the only platform she tries to avoid.

"I have my family my friends and I kind of just lean on them, or I just completely sign off like I really don't go on Twitter that much just because I'm not a fan of Twitter or X, whatever you want to call it. I'm mostly on TikTok. TikTok is like my safe space. There is no wrestling, it's all just reality TV, trends and dances and stuff like that. So I really don't scroll that often and Instagram isn't really bad, it's honestly mostly X. So I don't really go on X and it doesn't really bother me."

In addition to fans using social media to make their presence known, in more recent years wrestlers have used specific platforms to air their frustration with their character or role in the company, which has become a controversial topic among those who work in the business.

