WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Explains Why Some Things Don't Belong On Social Media

Social media has become a tool for wrestlers to promote their matches, engage with fans, and even enhance their character on certain platforms over the years. However, many media outlets have also become a place where talent air their grievances about creative frustrations or the company they work for, sometimes leading to potential firings or suspensions. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker T opened up about the use of social media in wrestling, sharing how platforms like X can be detrimental to the business.

"Certain things, I don't know, shouldn't be in the Twittersphere, just because I don't think it's their business, especially when it come to your jobs." Booker said. "Everybody want to put their lives on Twitter with their followers and everybody to be a part of their lives. I don't know, I don't get that part right there. For me, I'm so glad I'm so disconnected from that stage of life." Booker touched on Corey Graves' social media outburst about joining the "WWE NXT" commentary desk earlier this month, where the former "WWE SmackDown" commentator claimed he was told he was not "famous enough" for the main roster. Booker has not voiced his frustration to his broadcast partner, but was disappointed with his actions.

"We're not cool, not cool at all — I didn't like the tweet ... I didn't tell him I didn't like it, but I'm sure there perhaps will come a time when I might say it ... he wasn't talking to me, wasn't talking about me, so therefore that's out of my pay rate you know what I mean? So I let the bosses handle that stuff."

