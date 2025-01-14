Corey Graves Breaks Silence On WWE Announcer Change, Being Told He's 'Not Famous Enough'

Corey Graves made an unexpected debut on the "WWE NXT" commentary table on the January 7 episode of WWE's developmental brand, and after his continuous absence from the past two episodes of "WWE Raw," fans have been wondering about his status. Following the conclusion of the January 13 episode of "Raw," Graves broke his silence in an emotional and indignant social media post.

Graves, in his post on X, detailed his love for wrestling, and mentioned his brief in-ring career that was unfortunately halted by a series of neck and head injuries. After acknowledging his "dream-adjacent" success as a color commentator, he expressed his severe disappointment with getting removed from main roster commentary over fame.

"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something "dream adjacent" and being pretty fu**ing awesome at it. And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you're not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you've wondered where I've been," said Graves.

Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something "dream adjacent" and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor,... — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 14, 2025

Graves' spot at the "Raw" commentary desk was given to the more popular Pat McAfee, who is best known for his college football programming with ESPN. As a result, Graves is set to appear on "NXT" indefinitely, with no return to either "Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" planned for the commentary veteran. Graves seems to have validated these rumors, and fans showed their support for him under his damning post. One reply, with the simple hashtag "#wewantgraves," has generated 24,000 views as of writing.

Graves has been vocal about his loyalty to WWE, going as far as to accept the color commentator position after he was sidelined from WWE's ropes following a series of concussions during his time in "NXT." While it is reported that Graves will be back on the main roster come college football season, when McAfee is expected to take another leave from the commentary booth, it is unclear whether he will be at the commentary table.