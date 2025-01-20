Backstage News On Corey Graves After Airing His Frustrations With WWE

Last Monday, WWE color commentator Corey Graves expressed his frustration towards joining the "WWE NXT" broadcast team on social media. Graves claimed he was informed that he lacked the necessary fame to call the action on the main roster, and the following day promised to share more of his thoughts about the situation on "NXT." However, before the show last Tuesday, Graves was seemingly removed from "NXT" that night and was seen at the airport boarding a flight out of Orlando. It has become unclear whether Graves' frustration with WWE is legitimate or if the scenario is part of a storyline.

According to Fightful Select, all signs point towards Graves being genuinely unhappy with WWE. Graves has not claimed the situation was a work. Graves has two years left on his deal with WWE, and sources are hopeful that he will stay with the company, but Graves is reportedly so frustrated that word of his issues made their way back to the publication from the single "WWE NXT" he called.

Pat McAfee will miss tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" due to fulfilling his responsibilities for the College Football Championship Final, and although Graves would usually be first in line to assume the role, Wade Barrett will be alongside Michael Cole for this week's edition of the show. Graves' status for "NXT" remains uncertain for tomorrow night, but will likely not be featured on WWE television until the conflict with the company dissipates. Graves has also deleted all of his tweets regarding the situation from last week.