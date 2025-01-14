WWE's Corey Graves Teases Giving Voice To Frustrations During Tonight's NXT

Last Tuesday on "WWE NXT" New Year's Evil, many fans were shocked to see Corey Graves sitting alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T at the commentary desk after being one of the most featured voices on the main roster for the past nine years. It was revealed that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee would be representing "WWE Raw," with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett calling the action on "WWE SmackDown" going forward, which left Graves out of the main roster mix.

Last night, the latest addition to "NXT" aired his frustrations about returning to the developmental brand on social media, claiming he was told that he was not "famous enough" for his own job. This morning, Graves teased that he will speak further about his recent dissatisfaction on tonight's "NXT." "I've got a lot to say. Don't miss #WWENXT tonight on @TheCW. TONIGHT."

TONIGHT. 🎤 🔥 — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 14, 2025

It remains to be seen if Graves was truly upset about being sent back down to "NXT" after his service on the main roster, or if his recent outburst on social media could be apart of a potential storyline. After his return last week, Dave Meltzer reported that the current plan is for Graves to be on "NXT" until football season, presumably when McAfee will need to resume his duties covering the NFL as well as college football. In 2023, Graves was also given the opportunity to be the play-by-play announcer on "SmackDown" before Cole made his return to the blue brand.