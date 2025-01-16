Corey Graves Deletes Tweets Regarding WWE, NXT Demotion & Promising Explanation

After abruptly emerging onto the "WWE NXT" commentary booth from the main roster, Graves took social media by storm with an incendiary post regarding his treatment within WWE's commentary team. The plot has thickened as of late Wednesday evening, as Graves has taken down two keystone posts within this developing saga.

As of writing, Graves' original accusations and subsequent promise for an explanation have been wiped from his profile on X, formerly known as Twitter. In his now-deleted post, Graves expressed his frustrations with WWE, and specifically mentioned "not [being] famous enough" for his commentary job, in reference to Pat McAfee replacing him on the main roster's commentary rotation. His follow-up post promised fans a full explanation of his actions on the January 14 episode of "WWE NXT," which ultimately never happened as Graves was absent for Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Graves has remained silent since deleting his posts.

Fans were confused and concerned when a lackluster Graves appeared on the January 7 episode of "NXT: New Year's Evil," prompting him to make his original post shortly after the January 13 episode of "WWE Raw." Graves was seen leaving the state of Florida, where "NXT" is filmed, soon after he was removed from "NXT's" booth, and Graves continues to be absent from his typical WWE programs, the most recent of which being the January 15 episode of "WWE Speed," where "WWE Main Event" commentator Blake Howard stood in for Graves.

While it seems that Graves' "Speed" absence is unrelated to his ongoing conflict with WWE, it is unclear whether Graves will be making a return as "Speed's" play-by-play commentator amidst the tension. Reports have indicated that Graves is contractually bound to WWE for at least a few more years after signing a new deal with the promotion in January 2024. It is unclear when Graves will make his return to WWE programming, if he does at all.