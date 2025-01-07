Pat McAfee Errs Detailing The Rock's Role On TKO Board During WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Both Pat McAfee and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made their triumphant returns to "WWE Raw" when it debuted on Netflix on Monday, but McAfee seemingly blundered on commentary about The Rock's behind-the-scenes role in WWE. When McAfee was listing off "The Great One's" business achievements, his mentioned a role not exactly in The Rock's portfolio.

"He's the biggest star on planet Earth. He's the founder of Teremana and Zoa and Papatui" McAfee said, listing off the tequila, energy drink, and skincare lines The Rock owns. "But he's the actual director of the board, the Final Boss here at the WWE."

While he's not the director of the board, The Rock became an official member of TKO's Board of Directors shortly after WWE and UFC merged to create TKO Group Holdings. He acquired a significant amount of shares in stock as part of the deal, which he signed in January of last year. He also received full ownership of his ring name alongside his appointment. The Rock purchased more TKO stock this month, increasing his total shares by 50 percent.

The board is comprised of 13 members, with Ariel Emanuel at the head as Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Shapiro working as President and Chief Operating Officer. When TKO announced The Rock was named to the board, the Hollywood star called it a "full circle moment," and noted that the position gave him a chance to sit at the table that his grandfather and father helped build during their time in the business.