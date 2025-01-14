Backstage Report On Corey Graves' Status For WWE NXT Tonight

When Corey Graves moved from the "Raw" broadcasting table to "NXT" last week, it immediately came across as uncomfortable, with Graves looking miserable, and even being referred to as a "third wheel" by fellow commentator Booker T. Then things took a turn on Monday night, when Graves took to X to seemingly criticize WWE for the move, and for comments he had received from an unnamed WWE higher up, only for him to later tweet that he'd have more to say on "NXT," indicating the situation was an angle.

Instead, it appears things have gone horribly wrong between Graves and WWE. PWInsider reports that Graves is now off tonight's episode of "NXT." Not only that, but he's also reportedly no longer in the state of Florida, as Graves was spotted at the Orlando International Airport in the afternoon, preparing to board a flight out of the city.

While Fightful Select was unable to confirm whether Graves had left Orlando or not, they reported that Graves wasn't seen at "NXT" rehearsals as late as 3:45 this afternoon, and that the "NXT" broadcasting position only had two chairs set up. Those close to Graves insist that his frustrations are very real, and that the situation isn't a work, echoing reports from last week that Graves was legitimately frustrated with his move to "NXT." Graves' brother, AAA luchador Sam Adonis, suggested as much on X earlier in the afternoon, claiming Graves' situation wasn't a work.

Neither Graves nor WWE have commented on his status at this time. The two sides had come to new terms on a contract back in January 2024, which is believed to keep Graves locked up with WWE for at least the next few years.