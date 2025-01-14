Booker T Opens Up About Having WWE's Corey Graves As A 'Third Wheel' On NXT

No one seems to know what's going on with Corey Graves and "NXT," only that something is clearly going on. The former "Raw" and "SmackDown" color commentator returned to "NXT" last week to join Vic Joseph and Booker T in the booth, and many noted that Graves looked absolutely miserable in doing so. Then this Monday night, Graves unleashed a tweet that seemed to suggest he was unhappy, only to follow up with another tweet, stating he'd have plenty to say on "NXT" tonight, suggesting this was all an angle.

Having a front row seat to this whole event, Booker seemed like the right guy to ask about what was going on, which is what co-host Brian Gilmore did during the most recent episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast. After confirming he had referred to Graves as a "third wheel" on last week's broadcast, Booker then gave his thoughts, which, depending on one's point of view, could feed into the theory that this whole thing is real or scripted.

"We had Corey Graves with us in the booth," Booker said. "That was something that was very, very...refreshing, let's just say that. Yeah. You ever had one of those ice plunges...That's the kind of refreshing I'm talking about. I'm just saying, I'm just saying. No...we got a third man in the booth."

As it turns out, what's going on with Graves may have elements of fiction and nonfiction. Ibou of WrestlePurist tweeted out on Tuesday morning that while the situation appears to now be an angle, Graves was legitimately upset to be moved off from the main roster and down to "NXT." No details were provided as to where this angle would be leading.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription