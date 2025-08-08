Dave Meltzer Expects AEW To Make A Storyline Out Of This Backstage Drama

Recent reports indicate that "Speedball" Mike Bailey has heat with MVP in AEW. The reports further claimed that the veteran specifically doesn't want the Hurt Syndicate to drop the titles to Bailey and his tag team partner, Kevin Knight, and has actively disliked Bailey for some time, despite there being no reports that this is the plan for the rivalry between the two tag teams.

Following these reports, Dave Meltzer added some information from his sources and shared a quick prediction for the way AEW will handle the backstage heat. "I know that originally at All Out — I think we've talked about this — at All Out the original idea was for Hurt Business to lose the title to FTR," Meltzer claimed in an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio." "And then, the idea was Forbidden Door." He noted that he isn't sure if FTR will be the ones to win the titles, but considering that they're in the finals of the World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament, this could still be the case.

"I've not heard that they refused again, but I did know they refused in, you know, in Dallas," Meltzer added, claiming AEW simply changed the booking completely to accommodate the team's stance on the belts. "I can't say I knew all of it... But I was aware of 70% of it ... I think they're going to try and turn it into an angle; which is interesting..."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.