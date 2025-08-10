Nigel McGuinness In-Ring Return With Forbidden Door Stakes Announced On AEW Collision

After a number of sporadic appearances in both AEW and Ring of Honor over the past year, Nigel McGuinness will return to the ring in a match has a massive Forbidden Door related stake attached to it.

Praise Hackenschmidt#AEWCollision is LIVE right now on TNT and HBO, but next week we will witness a technical spectacle! Who will face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door!? pic.twitter.com/qWWZmQX9kV — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 10, 2025

It was announced on the August 9 episode of "AEW Collision" that a four-way match dubbed "The Technical Spectacle" will take place on the August 16 episode seven days from now. The match will feature McGuinness, Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, and the ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, where the winner will get a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by fellow technical specialist Zack Sabre Jr..

The match will be the first piece of action for the "Collision" color commentator since Double or Nothing in May where he and Garcia were defeated by FTR, but Garcia isn't the only man in the match that McGuinness has already crossed paths with in recent months. Back at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view in December 2024, McGuinness was revealed to be Lee Moriarty's mystery opponent for an ROH Pure Championship match, but it was Moriarty who walked away with the victory, retaining his title in the process. McGuinness has also shared the ring with Sabre Jr. very briefly during the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London 2024, which was McGuinness' first match since his initial retirement in December 2011.

As for the man McGuinness will face if he gets the win next week on "Collision," Sabre Jr. has been pre-occupied with the annual G1 Climax tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the time of writing, he currently has a record of 6-2 with one match to go in the B Block, amassing a total of 12 points, making him the first wrestler to qualify for the tournament play-offs that will start on August 14.