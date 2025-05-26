Daniel Garcia Passes Out, FTR Win Grudge Tag Team Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Ever since they turned heel at the cost of former friend Cope at AEW Dynasty, Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have antagonized AEW, with the company's commentary team becoming their most recent target. Nigel McGuinness and former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia took to the ring during "AEW: Double or Nothing" in a grudge match against the disrespectful FTR, but by the time the match was called, FTR walked away smugly with a victory, and Garcia was left in the ring, broken and bruised.

Garcia and Wheeler started the evening's festivities with a lock-up, where Wheeler liberally berated Garcia for his inexperience . Eventually, Garcia and Wheeler tied in their respective partners, and Dax laid out Nigel with chops as the veteran struggled to find footing in the match. After failing to secure a double-submission on FTR, McGuiness and Garcia's fight spilled to the outside, when FTR landed a Tower of London on the outside to taunt Schiavone.

McGuinness and Garcia found a brief revival after hitting a Tower of London on Wheeler in the center of the ring. Despite their follow-up Shatter Machine attempt failing, Garcia and McGuinness managed to lock in matching submissions on both members of FTR. Hathaway attempts to run interference, but "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard quickly neutralized the ringside threat.

Despite their comeback, the team of McGuinness and Garcia crumbled when the former attempted to force Wheeler to apologize to Schiavone. His brief loss in concentration allowed for Dax to cinch in a painful Sharpshooter submission onto Garcia, and after a long and hard battle, the former TNT Champion's body failed. Schiavone watched, dumbfounded, as the referee called the match.

With this loss on his record, it is unclear whether McGuinness, a recent in-ring retiree, will continue his in-ring work following this loss, or if FTR will continue to feud with AEW's commentary team.