Why Bishop Dyer Says WWE's ESPN Deal Creates An Opportunity For AEW

WWE's new streaming deal with ESPN will see all of the company's Premium Live Events be streamed in the United States on the ESPN DTC platform from March 2026 onwards, with WrestleMania 42 looking set to be the first event to air as part of the $1.6 billion deal. However, some fans haven't reacted to the news well as they see it as yet another service they will need to purchase in order to keep up WWE programming, and former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer (formerly known as Baron Corbin) sees this a unique opportunity for AEW to convert jaded fans to their product thanks to their price points.

"They're rocking the boat, they're kind of p***ing some people off, some people love it. You can't win, obviously everyone with every decision you make, but I think that creates opportunity for AEW," Dyer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I think for someone who is not going to pay the $30 a month for ten PLE's from WWE for ESPN, maybe they're looking for an alternative. If AEW is just staying consistent, staying in their lane and doing them, continuing to do what they've been doing over the last six months, which I think has been incredible, I think they will continue to gain followers, and some of those followers and viewers are going to be from WWE who are tired of paying extraordinary prices for tickets. They're tired of having to continue to buy seven different apps to watch the product."

Dyer went on to explain that potentially having to have ESPN, Netflix, Peacock, and cable television to watch WWE, combined with some families of four having to spend nearly $1,000 to attend a WWE event, will lead some people to check out AEW solely because it is a more affordable product to follow at home, and support in person.

