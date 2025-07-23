Marshall Von Erich Chastises WWE For High Ticket Prices

Marshall Von Erich has criticized WWE's high ticket prices and emphasized the importance of someone like Tony Khan for the wrestling business.

Following his recent match at AEW's All In, where he and his brother Ross teamed with Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, Marshall discussed his admiration and love for AEW, contrasting that with his dislike for WWE. He highlighted WWE's skyrocketing ticket prices, pointing out WWE star Randy Orton's reaction to prices to drive home his point.

"And another thing that AEW does, because I'm just growing to love AEW more and more and more, but the ticket prices [of WWE]. To do that to the people is — that's messed up," said Von Erich on "The Claw Pod with Ross & Marshall Von Erich." "I saw a video of Randy Orton reacting to how much fans were paying for tickets. Like you could see, he's like, 'Good lord.'"

Von Erich believes that AEW CEO Tony Khan is especially important in times like these, as he prioritizes bringing more people to shows over focusing on the bottom line.

"Man, I feel like that's why Tony [Khan] is so valuable to wrestling fans because for the first time, you have this guy that's not restricted financially at all, but he's also a guy that's not really ruled by money. I feel like money's been in his life. It's not like a worship thing. So, he's just like, 'Come on, guys. Come watch the show.' Like, I don't know. He didn't price gouge, it feels like, and he wants people to experience it more so than him make some money, you know?"

WWE's ticket prices have risen quite a bit in recent years, with the cheapest ticket at this year's WrestleMania being $160 and $262 for night 1 and night 2, respectively. WWE even increased prices for AAA's Triplemania, following their acquisition of the Mexican wrestling promotion.