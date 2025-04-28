More Backstage Details On Timeline, Specifics Of WWE Purchasing Lucha Libre AAA

WWE's purchase of Mexican promotion AAA was announced over WrestleMania 41 weekend in what many are describing as one of the biggest wrestling news stories in recent years, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer went over some of the backstage details on how the deal came to be, as well as what it could mean for the future of wrestling in Mexico as a whole.

Meltzer explained that this deal has been discussed for a long time, with negotiations dating back to 2007, one year after the death of AAA's founder Antonio Pena. Nothing was ever worked out because WWE didn't want to put their money into AAA and not have full control, and a working relationship was never able to last because neither party could agree on who would own the majority of the company. However, the goal was to always have AAA expand into the United States as they saw going north of the border as a more prosperous opportunity financially.

With this new deal, WWE now has complete control over the promotion, with Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque stating that he wanted to take AAA back to being a traditional Lucha Libre promotion, to which Meltzer responded by saying that AAA has never done traditional Lucha Libre outside of its first few years of existing. WWE reportedly won't take over officially until the third quarter of the year, so while it will be business as usual for AAA for now, WWE's people will study the situation and decide on what to do later in 2025. Having said that, Meltzer noted that multiple publications in the know in Mexico believe that AAA will now encourage their wrestlers to learn English, and wrestle a more WWE-centric style so they can transition to WWE programming much easier.