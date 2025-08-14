Bret Hart Reacts To These WWE Stars Doing His Moves

Bret "The Hitman" Hart has long been regarded as one of the most technically gifted wrestlers in WWE history. Decades after his in-ring career wound down, Hart's influence is still felt inside the squared circle, and he's paying close attention to the performers carrying his style forward.

Appearing on "The Masked Man Show," Hart singled out a pair of today's biggest stars for incorporating elements of his approach.

"I notice that Cody Rhodes throws a punch a lot like I did. And I remember telling him back like 15 years ago, I said, you throw a really good punch, I love your punches. You're one of the only guys that throws a good punch," Hart recalled. "Roman Reigns is one of the guys that when I watch him, I think he emulates a lot of my style even though you might not notice it."

For Hart, these moments of recognition aren't about ego, they're about respect for the craft.

"I always take it as a salute when they do one of my moves, or a spot that I did 20 years ago, redo it. I take those as compliments, I never get upset," he said.

That reverence often extends beyond imitation. Hart shared that many wrestlers reach out before referencing one of his classic spots.

"A lot of guys give me the courtesy of calling me and asking me and say, would it be okay if we did this on TV," he noted.

"The Excellence of Execution" is not one to bite his tongue when he has something controversial to say. His hate for Goldberg is legendary and he also spoke about how he told Gunther to his face that he didn't like his style.

