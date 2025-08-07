WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Says He Shared Criticisms Of Gunther 'To His Face'

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has criticized current WWE star Gunther and one of the most important moves in his arsenal: the chop.

Hart has prided himself on keeping his opponents safe and has previously raised concerns about some wrestlers being unsafe in the ring, one of whom was Seth Rollins. Hart, in an interview with "The Masked Man Show," has now trained his guns at Gunther and his chops.

"The Gunther guy, who seems like a nice enough guy when I met him, but I mean, I hate wrestlers that hurt each other on purpose. I hate it when, you know, you're out there getting beat up and hurt by a guy for real, and everybody thinks it's like chops," he said. "Whoever wants to fight with a chop, you know? What a waste of time. Ric Flair's famous for bringing the chops to where they are now, but I remember my dad used to tell wrestlers in Stampede Wrestling, he said, nobody ever beat anybody with a chop. And it's true, they hurt, they look like sh*t, they make big slap sounds, but they hurt."

Hart recalled how his entire chest hurt the day after wrestling "The Nature Boy." He believes that wrestlers shouldn't hurt their opponents, and stated that he doesn't respect those who do. The Hall of Famer said that he told Gunther to his face that he isn't impressed with his chops.

"So, I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time. And it's just to me, lazy sh*t wrestling, when guys like that Gunther keep — and I've told him this to his face, it's bullsh*t. Like, when you're hurting somebody for real, you're unprofessional," Hart added.

"The Hitman" believes that he never hurt any of his opponents in the ring and made sure their matches looked real while remaining safe.